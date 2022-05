Cernak (undisclosed) is slated to play in Game 2 versus the Panthers on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Cernak was forced to leave Game 1 due to his undisclosed injury after just 10:25 of ice time. Considering the blueliner has just one point in his last 13 contests, few fantasy players were likely impacted by his absence or his expected return for Game 2.