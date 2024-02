Cernak (upper body) is good to play Wednesday versus the Rangers, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Cernak, who last played Jan. 11, has five assists, 23 PIM, 90 hits and 63 blocks in 39 outings in 2023-24. He's penciled in to play on the second line alongside Mikhail Sergachev, who is returning from a lower-body injury. With the Lightning set to get two defensemen back, Calvin de Haan and Haydn Fleury are slated to be healthy scratches Wednesday.