Cernak signed a three-year, $8.85 million contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.

Cernak was a regular in the lineup for Tampa Bay last season, notching 12 points while firing 125 shots on goal in 67 contests. The 23-year-old blueliner wasn't afraid to use his 6-foot-3 frame to his advantage, either, racking up 59 PIM, 172 hits and 97 blocked shots. Cernak should get plenty of ice time in Tampa Bay's top four this season, but he has very little offensive upside, so he'll really only have modest fantasy value in leagues that reward hits, blocks and PIM.