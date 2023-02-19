Cernak (upper body) will miss Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Lightning play-by-play announcer Dave Randorf reports.
Cernak will miss a second straight game with the injury, and the Lightning have provided no indication of how long he'll be out. Nick Perbix should continue to stick in the lineup while Cernak is sidelined. The Lightning's next game is Tuesday at home versus the Ducks.
