Cernak registered an assist and four hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

Cernak helped spring a play that ended in Nikita Kucherov giving the Lightning a 3-1 lead just 1:40 into the second period. The 24-year-old Cernak has been productive at both ends of the ice in the playoffs. He's up to 10 points, 56 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 19 appearances. He'll continue to play a large role on the second pairing, although mostly as a defensive presence.