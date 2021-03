Coach Jon Cooper was hoping Cernak (lower body) would be further along in his recovery, but the 23-year-old blueliner is still "steps back," Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak has already missed three games with his lower-body issue and appears to be poised to miss at least a few more. Andreas Borgman will likely continue to hold onto a spot in Tampa Bay's bottom four until Cernak is ready to return.