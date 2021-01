Cernak was hung up on visa issues and won't be able to join the team until Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cernak had immigration issues and is now going through mandatory quarantine. As long as he continues to test negative for COVID-19, Cernak will join the team at practice Thursday. The 23-year-old blueliner should slot into a top-four role this season, but with minimal power-play usage and just 12 points over 67 games last year, Cernak carries little fantasy value.