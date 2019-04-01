Lightning's Erik Cernak: Suiting up Monday
Cernak (undisclosed) will play in Ottawa on Monday.
Cernak was shaken up after fighting Washington's Tom Wilson on Saturday but his departure from the game appears to have mostly been precautionary. The rookie blueliner is currently stuck in a six-game scoring drought.
