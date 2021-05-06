Cernak stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, two assists, four shots, three blocks and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Cernak seemed to be headed for a nondescript performance inside nine minutes to go, but he proceeded to score his fifth goal of the season before assisting on empty-netters by Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev. The 23-year-old blueliner set a new career high of 18 points with this performance, and he sits exactly at the five-goal mark for a third consecutive season to open his career.