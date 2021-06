Cernak scored his first goal of the postseason in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Opening the scoring in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Cernak redirected a tip high that beat Carey Price on a nice feed from Ondrej Palat for his first goal of the playoffs. The Slovakian defensemen now has nine points in 17 games this postseason and also provided three shots and three hits on 19:03 of ice-time in the contest.