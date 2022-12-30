Cernak (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Rangers late in the first period and is not expected to return, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak took a hit from the Rangers' Sammy Blais in the final minute of the first period. With Cernak exiting, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Coyotes. If he can't play, Cal Foote or Haydn Fleury could take his place.