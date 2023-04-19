Cernak (upper body) won't play in Thursday's Game 2 versus Toronto, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Cernak still feeling the effects of the high hit he took from Toronto's Michael Bunting during Tuesday's Game 1, look for Zach Bogosian or Haydn Fleury to enter the lineup Thursday. Check back for another update on Cernak's status prior to Saturday's Game 3.