Cernak (upper body) won't play Monday in Game 4 against Toronto, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Cernak will miss his third consecutive contest after getting injured in Tuesday's playoff opener. He produced 16 points, 100 blocked shots and 209 hits in 70 games during the regular season. Zach Bogosian has been suiting up for the Lightning during Cernak's absence.
