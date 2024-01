Cernak (upper body) won't play Saturday against Boston, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Cernak, who is considered day-to-day, will miss his third straight contest. He has picked up five assists, 30 shots on goal, 61 blocked shots and 84 hits over 37 outings this season. Jack Thompson and Emil Martinsen Lilleberg will make their NHL debuts Saturday due to the absences of Cernak, Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) and Haydn Fleury (hand).