Cernak (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against Washington, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak was injured in Friday's loss to the Capitals after blocking a shot by Washington forward Alex Ovechkin. The Lightning blueliner is listed as day-to-day. Cernak has one assist, 10 shots on goal, 33 blocks and 40 hits in 13 games this season. Ian Cole is slated to fill in alongside Victor Hedman on Sunday.