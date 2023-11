Cernak (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against the Blues, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Cernak, who is considered day-to-day, was injured in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Carolina. He has three assists, 11 shots on goal, 18 blocked shots and 33 hits in 15 games this campaign. Cernak will be replaced in the lineup by Philippe Myers.