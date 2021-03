Cernak (upper body) won't return to Sunday's game against the Blackhawks after taking a hit to the head from Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy in the second period, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Murphy was handed a five-minute major and a match penalty for his actions. The biggest concern here is a possible concussion, but there's still no word on if he's in the league's protocol. Expect another update before Tuesday's matchup against the Red Wings.