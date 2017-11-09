Lightning's Erik Condra: Clears waivers and heads to Crunch
Condra cleared waivers Wednesday and returned to AHL Syracuse, reports the Tampa Times.
The Bolts are deep up front and there simply wasn't room for the veteran winger. The 31-year-old delivered 48 points in 55 games for the Crunch last season, but at his age, he's a senior citizen in the NHL.
