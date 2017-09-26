Condra (back), who's currently rehabbing in Syracuse following summer back surgery, could start the season on injured reserve, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 31-year-old winger only drew into 13 games with the big club last season, and he failed to tally a single point over that span, but he also served as AHL Syracuse's captain in 2016-17, so Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate could be without a fantastic source of veteran leadership early on this campaign. Another update on Condra's status should be released if and when he's officially placed on IR.