Lightning's Erik Condra: Could begin season on IR
Condra (back), who's currently rehabbing in Syracuse following summer back surgery, could start the season on injured reserve, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 31-year-old winger only drew into 13 games with the big club last season, and he failed to tally a single point over that span, but he also served as AHL Syracuse's captain in 2016-17, so Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate could be without a fantastic source of veteran leadership early on this campaign. Another update on Condra's status should be released if and when he's officially placed on IR.
