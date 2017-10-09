Play

Condra (back) joined the team for practice Monday in a regular jersey, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Condra started the season on the non-roster injured list after he hadn't been cleared for contact. Now that the winger can fully participate in practice, he could be in line to return soon, but has not been activated to the 23-man roster and won't be ready in time for Monday's matchup with Washington.

