Condra will start the 2017-18 season on injured reserve, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Condra still hasn't been cleared for contact, so this move was to be expected. The 31-year-old winger, who went scoreless in 13 games with the Lightning last season, will likely be assigned to AHL Syracuse once he's been given a clean bill of health.

