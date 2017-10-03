Lightning's Erik Condra: Headed to IR
Condra will start the 2017-18 season on injured reserve, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Condra still hasn't been cleared for contact, so this move was to be expected. The 31-year-old winger, who went scoreless in 13 games with the Lightning last season, will likely be assigned to AHL Syracuse once he's been given a clean bill of health.
