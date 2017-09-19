Play

Condra (back) will not suit up for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Hurricanes.

Seeing as this is the first preseason game, there's apparently no rush to get Condra back into game action just yet, as the club likely wants to make sure he's fully recovered from his offseason back surgery first. The Michigan native remains day-to-day for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories