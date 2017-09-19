Lightning's Erik Condra: Not ready to return Tuesday
Condra (back) will not suit up for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Hurricanes.
Seeing as this is the first preseason game, there's apparently no rush to get Condra back into game action just yet, as the club likely wants to make sure he's fully recovered from his offseason back surgery first. The Michigan native remains day-to-day for the time being.
