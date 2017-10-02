Play

Condra (back) returned to the Lightning after a rehab stint with AHL Syracuse, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Condra is not cleared for contact, but it is a good sign that he is back with Tampa Bay. The winger is likely still going to start the year on injured reserve and remains without a clear timeline to return to action -- putting his availability for the Bolts back-to-back start to the season in doubt.

