Lightning's Erik Condra: Rejoins team
Condra (back) returned to the Lightning after a rehab stint with AHL Syracuse, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Condra is not cleared for contact, but it is a good sign that he is back with Tampa Bay. The winger is likely still going to start the year on injured reserve and remains without a clear timeline to return to action -- putting his availability for the Bolts back-to-back start to the season in doubt.
More News
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Could begin season on IR•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Not ready to return Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Not cleared to start camp•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Still recovering•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Back surgery deemed successful•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Sent back to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...