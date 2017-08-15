Condra (back) has yet to resume skating after offseason back surgery, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Condra had a great minor-league campaign last year -- 48 points in 55 outings -- but this lingering back issue could impact his ability to parlay that into more ice time with the Lightning. If he can't give it a go for training camp, the winger will likely be forced to begin the season in the AHL. Once fully healthy, the 31-year-old should be able to suit up in more than the 13 contests he did in 2016-17 -- although fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to be much more than a 20-point player in the NHL.