Condra (back) remains on the non-roster injured list and is projected to be scratched against the Red Wings on Monday, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.

Condra has yet to get into a game for the Lightning this season and will not be available Monday. Considering Tampa Bay is headed into a back-to-back, he is probably doubtful to return Tuesday versus the Devils either. Once back to 100 percent, the 31-year-old will need to be activated which will force the team to make a corresponding roster move.