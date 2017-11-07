Lightning's Erik Condra: Waived by Lightning
Condra (back) was waived by the Lightning on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Condra had been on the non-roster injured list and hasn't played in a game yet this season. Nobody is going to complain about Tampa Bay's offensive production thus far, so it would seem that the Lightning aren't in need of Condra's services, even when he returns to full health.
More News
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Stuck with non-roster injured designation•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Headed to IR•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Rejoins team•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Could begin season on IR•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Not ready to return Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...