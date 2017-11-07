Condra (back) was waived by the Lightning on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Condra had been on the non-roster injured list and hasn't played in a game yet this season. Nobody is going to complain about Tampa Bay's offensive production thus far, so it would seem that the Lightning aren't in need of Condra's services, even when he returns to full health.

