Czata was the 56th overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although not known for his offense, Czata saw his scoring numbers increase dramatically this past season. He managed 21 goals and 55 points in 68 games for OHL Niagara, just a year removed from a season which saw him post seven goals and 17 points in 62 games. Czata has some size (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), and is known for both his physicality and work ethic. He's likely to remain in the middle and has played for his native Canada in multiple international tournaments. Czata could develop into a future third-line center for Tampa Bay if everything breaks correctly.