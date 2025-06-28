Czata was the 56th overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although not known for his offense, Czata saw his scoring numbers increase dramatically in 2024-25. He managed 21 goals and 55 points in 68 regular-season outings for OHL Niagara, after finishing the 2023-24 regular season with seven goals and 17 points in 62 appearances. Czata has decent size (6-foot-1 and 175 pounds) and is known for both his physicality and work ethic. He could develop into a future third-line center for Tampa Bay if everything breaks correctly.