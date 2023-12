Gauthier agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Gauthier is currently plying his trade in the QMJHL where he has racked up 13 goals and 17 helpers in 28 contests. Selected by the Lightning with the 37th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old winger is likely to spend next season in juniors but could get a long look during training camp ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.