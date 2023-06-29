Gauthier was selected 37th overall by the Lightning in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

This was the pick Tampa Bay received from the Avalanche in the Ross Colton trade. Gauthier had a nice year for Sherbrooke of the QMJHL in 2022-23, posting 30 goals in 69 games while also averaging exactly a point-per-game over the course of 11 postseason contests. Gauthier is shifty in the offensive zone and has an excellent set of hands but he lacks size at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, which is surprising considering his father Denis was a massive stay-at-home defender who played more than 500 NHL games, mostly with Calgary in the late 1990's and early 2000's. That said, there's sneaky upside here if Ethan can figure out a way to consistently evade opposing rearguards upon turning pro. His talent level isn't in question.