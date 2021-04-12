Claesson was acquired by Tampa Bay from San Jose in a swap for Magnus Chrona, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. Per the team's release, Claesson will be assigned to the taxi squad.

Claesson hasn't played in an NHL game since Feb. 22 versus Minnesota and probably isn't any more likely to play with the Lightning, especially considering the club also added David Savard at the deadline. Without a clear path to the lineup, Claesson will remain a low-end fantasy option.