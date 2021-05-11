Claesson was recalled from the taxi squad for Monday's tilt with Nashville, per CapFriendly.
Claesson saw 16:18 of ice time and blocked two shots Monday. The 28-year-old blueliner was held without a point in six NHL games this season with the Sharks and Lightning.
