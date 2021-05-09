Claesson was recalled under emergency conditions Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Claesson drew into the lineup in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers due to the Lightning missing Victor Hedman (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body) and Ryan McDonagh (upper body) to injury. Claesson could get into the regular-season finale versus the Panthers on Monday as well.
More News
-
Lightning's Fredrik Claesson: Joining defending champs•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Designated for taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Back to active roster•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Back on active roster•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Shuffles to taxi squad•