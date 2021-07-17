Claesson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Saturday.
Claesson appeared in just six NHL contests split between the Sharks and the Lightning in 2020-21, going scoreless over that span. The 28-year-old blueliner will almost certainly once again spend most of his time in the minors in 2021-22.
More News
-
Lightning's Fredrik Claesson: On active roster•
-
Lightning's Fredrik Claesson: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Fredrik Claesson: Promoted on emergency loan•
-
Lightning's Fredrik Claesson: Joining defending champs•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Designated for taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Back to active roster•