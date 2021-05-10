Claesson was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Claesson made his Lightning debut Saturday, blocking three shots in 11:44 of ice time. The 28-year-old could be back in the lineup for Monday's season finale against the Panthers.
