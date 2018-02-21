Dumont was claimed off waivers by the Lightning on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The Senators originally pried Dumont away from Tampa Bay through the waiver process in late November, so he's gone full circle back to the original employer. According to Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times, the 27-year-old pivot has already been assigned to AHL Syracuse. There's no fantasy value with Dumont, as he's only provided nine points in 87 career games between the Habs, Bolts and Senators.