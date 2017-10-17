Play

Dumont will be scratched against Detroit on Monday.

Even though Dumont had a strong outing Thursday against Pittsburgh throwing three shots on goal and notching two hits, he'll sit out his second straight game. Dumont figures to remain a bench forward for Tampa Bay throughout the 2017-18 season, but cannot be sent down to the AHL due to his one-way contract this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories