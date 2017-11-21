Lightning's Gabriel Dumont: Waived by Tampa Bay
Dumont was waived by the Lightning on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
After serving as a healthy scratch in 13 games and recording no points in the seven games he did suit up for, Dumont has finally been cut from Tampa Bay's active roster. Assuming he clears waivers, the Quebec native will likely be reassigned to AHL Syracuse.
