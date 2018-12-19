Lightning's Gabriel Fortier: Inks entry-level deal
Fortier agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Fortier -- who was drafted by the Lightning in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft -- has racked up 14 goals and 28 points through the first 34 games of the year with QMJHL Baie-Comeau. If the 18-year-old continues to produce at that rate, he could force the team to give him a good hard look at training camp next season.
