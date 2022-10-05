Fortier worked in with the offensive lines through practice on Tuesday and looks set to make the Lightning as the 13th forward, reports NHL.com.

Fortier was drafted by the Bolts in the second round in 2018 and is best known as a menace on the forecheck. The 22-year-old winger got into 10 NHL games with the Bolts last season and scored one goal. Fortier is a solid skater who plays a physical game, so his game is best-suited for the Bolts' bottom six. Hits may eventually be his fantasy calling card.