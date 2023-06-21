Fortier, who was set to become a restricted free agent this summer, inked a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Fortier had 11 goals and 29 points in 67 contests with AHL Syracuse last season. The 23-year-old has also contributed a goal in 11 career NHL outings. He might compete for a roster spot out of training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising if he spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.