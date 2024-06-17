Fortier signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.
Fortier generated 13 goals and 26 points in 62 regular-season contests for AHL Syracuse in 2023-24. He also added one goal and four assists in eight minor-league playoff outings. The 24-year-old forward is likely to spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 campaign in the AHL.
