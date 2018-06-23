Lightning's Gabriel Fortier: Speedster joins up with Tampa Bay in Round 2

Fortier was drafted 59th overall by the Lightning at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Fortier's game is similar to that of former Ranger and current (for a few more days) Devil Michael Grabner in the sense that while he struggles to create offense for himself, his speed and ability to pressure opposing defenders into turnovers allows Fortier to get plenty of quality looks at the net. Much like Grabner, Fortier is an exceptional penalty killer, although Fortier is a better finisher than Grabner and he also has a better shot. Given his speed and hockey sense, there's no reason Fortier can't develop into an extremely useful bottom-six forward at the NHL level. He scored 26 goals in 66 games for Baie-Comeau of the QMJHL this past season and that number figures to rise this coming fall.