Goncalves notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Goncalves has added five hits and a blocked shot over two games this season. While he's listed on the second line and second power-play unit, the reality is the Lightning lean heavily on their five best forwards for offense with mixed results for the depth players so far. Goncalves is in the latter group and will likely continue to see limited minutes, though that may not hurt his production much. He put up 20 points in 60 regular-season outings despite averaging just 12:48 of ice time last year, and he should be good for some natural scoring growth with more experience in his second campaign.