Goncalves notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Goncalves is set to fill a middle-six role in the postseason, though he had an impressive 20:07 of ice time Tuesday in his playoff debut. He also earned his first postseason point with a helper on a Brayden Point goal. Goncalves established himself with 20 points, 61 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-7 rating over 60 regular-season appearances. He'll be a depth option in fantasy playoff pools, though the Lightning will need to turn things around after a disappointing Game 1.