Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Exits Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves (illness) won't return to Saturday's game against Columbus.
Goncalves logged 4:23 of ice time before exiting the match. He has six goals and 16 points in 46 outings, including Saturday's action. If Goncalves can't play Monday versus Utah, Tampa Bay will probably need to summon someone from AHL Syracuse.
