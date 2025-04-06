Goncalves scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Goncalves has scored twice over his last five games. The 24-year-old had a strong February but has returned to more of a supporting role on offense in March and April, which makes sense given his third-line role and a renewed lack of power-play time. He's now at six goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-4 rating across 54 appearances this season.