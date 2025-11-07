Goncalves scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The goal was Goncalves' first of the year. It sparked the Lightning's offense early in the second period, helping them overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Goncalves has added four assists, nine shots on net, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 14 appearances. He's occupying a third-line role currently, so his offense may not be very consistent.