Goncalves scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

It was his first NHL power-play goal. Goncalves has a goal in each of his last two games and his third in his last seven games. His fantasy value is limited -- he has just four goals, seven assists and 40 shots in 43 games this season.

