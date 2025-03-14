Goncalves scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.
It was his first NHL power-play goal. Goncalves has a goal in each of his last two games and his third in his last seven games. His fantasy value is limited -- he has just four goals, seven assists and 40 shots in 43 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Third goal of season•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Seven points in last 10 games•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Back with big club•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Assigned to AHL•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Keeps rolling Sunday•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Stays warm with helper•