Goncalves beat Albert Johansson to a loose puck in the slot and put it past John Gibson just 34 seconds into the second period. It made the score 2-1 for Tampa Bay. It was his first point in 10 games (seven shots). Goncalves has two goals, four assists, 12 blocks, 29 hits and 16 shots in 24 games this season.