Lightning's Gage Goncalves: First point in 10 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves scored a goal Friday in a 6-3 win over Detroit.
Goncalves beat Albert Johansson to a loose puck in the slot and put it past John Gibson just 34 seconds into the second period. It made the score 2-1 for Tampa Bay. It was his first point in 10 games (seven shots). Goncalves has two goals, four assists, 12 blocks, 29 hits and 16 shots in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Finds twine Thursday•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Three assists in last two games•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Draws helper in loss•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Staying in Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Rare offensive outburst•